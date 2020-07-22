Hyundai India launches Venue iMT variant at Rs 9.99 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 22 July 2020, 13:25 PM

The Hyundai Venue iMT variant has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The iMT variant is offered across four trims, including SX, SX (O), SX Sport and SX (O) Sport, only with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The Hyundai Venue iMT, which will also be available in the Sport trim, features a new dual-tone paintjob of Titan Grey with Phantom Black roof, paddle shifters, Red brake calipers, Gloss Black grille with Red insert, Dark Grey roof rail with Red insert, Red inserts on wheel arches and body side moulding, flat-bottom steering wheel, Dark Grey upholstery and contrast Red stitching.

Hyundai Venue iMT gearbox

The intelligent Manual transmission or iMT is essentially a six-speed manual transmission that features an electromechanically actuated clutch. The iMT technology features a Transmission Gear Shift (TGS) Lever with Intention Sensor, Hydraulic Actuator and Transmission Control Unit (TCU). The Hyundai Venue iMT is offered only with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque.