Tata Harrier is now available in XTA+ variant at Rs 19.14 lakh

Tata Motors has introduced a new XTA+ variant for the Harrier SUV. Available in both regular and the Dark avatar, the XTA+ is priced at Rs 19.14 lakh and Rs 19.34 lakh, respectively, both prices ex-showroom. The new trim commands an extra sum of Rs 1,30,000 over its manual versions and in return offers a large panoramic sunroof and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

When compared to the higher XZA variant, the XTA+ is economical by Rs 47,000. Being a mid-spec trim, the XTA+ packs in a decent equipment list. It offers a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, 17-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps, soft-touch dashboard, cruise control, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, an eight-way adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, and a push start/stop button. The XTA+ appears to be the viable option for buyers with a shoestring budget.

Under the bulged bonnet, the Harrier is solely powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine. It produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Tata Harrier is an alternate to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, and the Kia Seltos.

