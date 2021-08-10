Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Tata Harrier is now available in XTA+ variant at Rs 19.14 lakh

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Tuesday 10 August 2021,15:33 PM IST

      Tata Motors has introduced a new XTA+ variant for the Harrier SUV. Available in both regular and the Dark avatar, the XTA+ is priced at Rs 19.14 lakh and Rs 19.34 lakh, respectively, both prices ex-showroom. The new trim commands an extra sum of Rs 1,30,000 over its manual versions and in return offers a large panoramic sunroof and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. 

      Tata Harrier Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

      When compared to the higher XZA variant, the XTA+ is economical by Rs 47,000. Being a mid-spec trim, the XTA+ packs in a decent equipment list. It offers a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, 17-inch alloy wheels, projector headlamps, soft-touch dashboard, cruise control, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, an eight-way adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, and a push start/stop button. The XTA+ appears to be the viable option for buyers with a shoestring budget. 

      Tata Harrier Right Rear Three Quarter

      Under the bulged bonnet, the Harrier is solely powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine. It produces 168bhp and 350Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The Tata Harrier is an alternate to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, and the Kia Seltos.

      Tata Harrier ₹ 14.39 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Harrier | Tata Harrier

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Tata Harrier is now available in XTA+ variant at Rs 19.14 lakh

      Tata Harrier is now available in XTA+ variant at Rs 19.14 lakh

      By Jay Shah08/10/2021 15:27:15

      Tata Harrier is now available in XTA+ variant at Rs 19.14 lakh

      Tata Safari XTA+ variant introduced in the country at Rs 20.08 lakh

      Tata Safari XTA+ variant introduced in the country at Rs 20.08 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran08/10/2021 14:41:58

      In addition to a six-speed automatic transmission, the Safari XTA+ offers a panoramic sunroof.

      Hyundai India to launch i20 N-Line in September 2021

      Hyundai India to launch i20 N-Line in September 2021

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/10/2021 13:32:03

      Hyundai has announced the arrival of its N-Line range of models in the country, which will take place in the second half of the current calendar year. The first model under the new range will be the i20 N-Line.

      Mahindra reveals new logo for SUV range; to debut on the XUV700

      Mahindra reveals new logo for SUV range; to debut on the XUV700

      By Desirazu Venkat08/09/2021 15:00:52

      This new logo will debut on the XUV700

      Audi RS5 Sportback debuts in India at Rs 1.04 crore

      Audi RS5 Sportback debuts in India at Rs 1.04 crore

      By Nikhil Puthran08/09/2021 14:05:18

      Audi RS5 Sportback has been introduced in the country via the CBU route.

      MG Motor India launches Gloster Savvy seven-seat variant at Rs 37.28 lakh

      MG Motor India launches Gloster Savvy seven-seat variant at Rs 37.28 lakh

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/09/2021 13:18:11

      The Savvy variant of the MG Gloster was previously offered only in the six-seat configuration. The company has now launched the seven-seat version of the SUV in the Savvy variant at the same price as its six-seat counterpart.

      2021 Audi RS5 Sportback launching tomorrow

      2021 Audi RS5 Sportback launching tomorrow

      By Gajanan Kashikar08/08/2021 20:37:30

      Audi is going to launch the new RS5 Sportback in India on 9 August 2021. It has a V6 petrol engine that makes 444bhp and 600Nm of torque.

      Featured Cars

      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.15 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.81 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.28 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Honda Amaze Facelift

      Honda Amaze Facelift

      ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Force Motors Gurkha BS6

      Force Motors Gurkha BS6

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 28.00 - 32.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

      Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio

      ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Hyundai i20 N Line

      Hyundai i20 N Line

      ₹ 11.00 - 13.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Audi New A3

      Audi New A3

      ₹ 39.00 - 45.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Audi RS5

      Audi RS5

      ₹ 1.04 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tiago NRG

      Tata Tiago NRG

      ₹ 6.57 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron Sportback

      Audi e-tron Sportback

      ₹ 1.18 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 99.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Lamborghini Huracan STO

      Lamborghini Huracan STO

      ₹ 4.99 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars