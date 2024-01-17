Tata Punch EV launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh

Tata Motors has launched its fourth electric vehicle, Punch EV at a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with two battery packs, five variants, and five exterior shades.

The Punch EV is offered in medium and long-range versions that are powered by 25kWh and 35kWh battery packs. These have claimed ranges of 315km and 421km and are tuned to have a power output of 80bhp and 120bhp, respectively.

Compared to the ICE version, the Punch EV features a full-width daytime running lights, projector lamps, and a front-mounted charging flap. The electric SUV rides on 16-inch wheels and rear disc brakes are offered as standard on all wheels.

Inside, the cabin is dominated by a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a new touch-type aircon panel, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. On the feature front, the Punch EV comes equipped with an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera.

With the Punch EV launched, it now competes with the Citroen eC3.

