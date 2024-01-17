    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Punch EV launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 17 January 2024,12:36 PM IST

            Tata Motors has launched its fourth electric vehicle, Punch EV at a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with two battery packs, five variants, and five exterior shades.

            The Punch EV is offered in medium and long-range versions that are powered by 25kWh and 35kWh battery packs. These have claimed ranges of 315km and 421km and are tuned to have a power output of 80bhp and 120bhp, respectively.

            Compared to the ICE version, the Punch EV features a full-width daytime running lights, projector lamps, and a front-mounted charging flap. The electric SUV rides on 16-inch wheels and rear disc brakes are offered as standard on all wheels.

            Inside, the cabin is dominated by a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a new touch-type aircon panel, and a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo. On the feature front, the Punch EV comes equipped with an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless charging pad, an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera.

            With the Punch EV launched, it now competes with the Citroen eC3.

            Tata Punch EV
            TataPunch EV ₹ 10.99 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Tata Punch EV | Punch EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Punch EV launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh

            Tata Punch EV launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 10.99 lakh

            By Jay Shah01/17/2024 12:36:31

            Tata Motors has launched its fourth electric vehicle, the Punch EV. It can be had in five variants across two battery pack options.

            2024 Hyundai Creta facelift launched in India at Rs. 11.00 lakh

            2024 Hyundai Creta facelift launched in India at Rs. 11.00 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale01/16/2024 13:07:44

            Hyundai has revealed the prices of the updated Creta facelift in India. The popular mid-size SUV is available in seven variants at a starting price of Rs. 11.00 lakh (ex-showroom).

            2024 Mahindra XUV700 launched in India, prices start at Rs. 13.99 lakh

            2024 Mahindra XUV700 launched in India, prices start at Rs. 13.99 lakh

            By Jay Shah01/15/2024 17:17:07

            Mahindra has launched the updated version of the XUV700. It gets new features and a black theme

            MG Astor updated for 2024: Prices start at Rs 9.98 lakh

            MG Astor updated for 2024: Prices start at Rs 9.98 lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/12/2024 14:29:33

            The new Astor gets new variants and an upgraded feature list

            Tata Punch EV India launch on 17 January

            Tata Punch EV India launch on 17 January

            By Desirazu Venkat01/12/2024 14:01:49

            The Tata Punch EV is being offered in four variants across nine colour options

            McLaren 750S launched at Rs. 5.91 crore in India

            McLaren 750S launched at Rs. 5.91 crore in India

            By Haji Chakralwale01/12/2024 12:06:07

            McLaren India has brought a new supercar to India in the form of the 750S. This 720S successor has been launched in the country at a price tag of Rs. 5.91 crore (ex-showroom). It can be had in both coupe and hardtop convertible body styles.

            2024 Kia Sonet facelift launched in India at Rs. 8 lakh

            2024 Kia Sonet facelift launched in India at Rs. 8 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale01/12/2024 09:43:35

            Kia India has finally launched the much-awaited Sonet facelift SUV in the country. The compact SUV is available in seven variants at a starting price of Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries of the same are expected to commence in the coming weeks.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Sonet

            Kia Sonet

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Rolls-Royce Spectre

            Rolls-Royce Spectre

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2024
            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2024
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2024
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Citroen C3X crossover

            Citroen C3X crossover

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Honda WR-V

            Honda WR-V

            ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            BMW X8

            BMW X8

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            McLaren 750S

            McLaren 750S

            ₹ 5.91 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Sonet

            Kia Sonet

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLS

            Mercedes-Benz GLS

            ₹ 1.32 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars