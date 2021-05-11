Tata Motors extends warranty and free service period for passenger vehicle owners

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 11 May 2021, 20:54 PM

Indian vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors has announced an extension of warranty and free service period for passenger vehicle owners. The initiative will help customers who have been unable to service their vehicles due to the ongoing lockdown in several states across the country. Customers whose warranty and free service period (not kms) are due to expire between 1 April 2021 and 31 May 2021, will now be extended till 30 June 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Dimple Mehta, Head – Customer Care (Domestic and IB), PVBU, Tata Motors, “The COVID-19 upsurge has led to restrictions on movements and customers across the country are unable to bring or send their vehicles to our authorized service centers for scheduled maintenance or repairs. Hence a challenge when warranty and free service periods as per policy norms get expired during the on-going lockdown. We are committed to our customers and are offering them utmost support in these tough times by extending their warranty and free service period till 30th June 2021. Through this initiative, we are enhancing our brand connect with customers and are offering them a hassle-free ownership experience.”

Tata customers may reach out to their nearest dealership for further assistance. Service booking might be undertaken based on local regulations.