All-electric Mercedes-Benz EQA gets two new variants

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 11 May 2021, 19:50 PM

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has introduced two new variants to the all-electric EQA SUV. The company now offers the EQA 300 4MATIC and an EQA 350 4MATIC, alongside the existing EQA 250. Both the newly added variants offer a usable battery capacity of 66.5kWh, and depending on the equipment level, it will offer a driving range of up to 425km.

The EQA 300 4MATIC is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive fully-electric compact SUV. The 225bhp electric motor claims to offer increased performance and practicality of a 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. The EQA 350 4MATIC also uses dual electric motors which provide 288bhp and can travel from 0 to 100kmph in 6.0 seconds. The dual-motor set-up also utilises a 4MATIC system adding capability and confidence to the driving experience.

The AMG Line model gets distinctive AMG styling components, such as – 18-inch AMG five-spoke alloy wheels, AMG front apron with an integrated air curtain, and AMG rear apron with diffusor optics. Additionally, it gets a black panel radiator grille with a twin-blade design in chrome and illuminated door sills with ‘EQA’ lettering. Prices for the EQA 300 4MATIC AMG Line start from £48,495 (approx. Rs 50.42 lakh) and £49,995 (approx. 51.98 lakh) for the EQA 350 4MATIC AMG Line.

For an additional £3,000 (Rs 3.11 lakh) the AMG Line Premium model line includes 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke alloy wheels, electrically-operated panoramic glass sunroof, Keyless-Go Comfort package, augmented reality navigation system, advanced sound system, and wireless charging for compatible smartphones.

The Premium Plus package includes the above equipment, but adds 20-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels, parking package with a 360-degree camera, electrically adjustable damping suspension with speed-sensitive steering, Burmester surround sound system, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, head-up display, and MBUX interior assistant with gesture control. Premium Plus costs an additional £6,000 (approx. Rs 6.22 lakh over AMG Line).