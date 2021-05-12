Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 12 May 2021, 17:58 PM

In view of the second wave of the Coronavirus, Maruti Suzuki has offered an extension of free service, warranty, and extended warranty to customers up to 30 June, 2021. The extension is applicable to free service and warranty period expiring between 15 March to 31 March, 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, said, “With customer convenience at the core of initiatives, we have decided to extend the free services, warranty and extended warranty for our customers till 30 June, 2021. Earlier, these were expiring between 15 March and 31 May, 2021. Since customers in several States are facing restricted movement, this extension will give them relief. They can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases.”

Back in April, seven of the top-10 cars sold in India were from Maruti Suzuki. The Wagon R has emerged as the bestseller for the company last month followed by the Swift hatchback in second place and the Alto in third place. The other popular sellers for the company are the Baleno, Dzire, Eeco, and the Vitara Brezza.