Tata Gravitas to be launched before the end of 2020

Jay Shah Tuesday 10 November 2020, 10:55 AM

Tata has officially announced the launch of the seven-seater Gravitas by the end of this calendar year. The Indian car manufacturer stated that it is highly relying on its SUVs and is looking to expand the portfolio with the addition of the Gravitas and Hornbill.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit President Shailesh Chandra said in a media report, “ Going forward two additional models are going to come- Gravitas and Hornbill (codenames). Gravitas will be a seven-seater SUV while Hornbill will be a sub compact SUV so we will have four SUVs in our portfolio which would be the widest portfolio. It would help strengthen our market position and sales in the coming years. The company plans to launch the Gravitas during the last quarter of this fiscal. It is yet to fix a date for the Hornbill introduction.”

Tata Gravitas

The Gravitas was earlier showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and was likely to launch in the following months. Owing to the pandemic, the launch was further pushed towards the end of the year. The six/seven seater is based on the Harrier ’s OMEGA platform but is likely to grow in dimension by 63mm in length and 80mm in height. Based on the sightings of the SUV on public roads, the second row seat layout could be in the form of captain or bench seats while the third row is likely to accommodate additional two passengers.

As for the interiors, the overall design and layout will be carried over from the Harrier. The main highlights of the car are to include electronic parking brake with hold function, ivory-colored upholstery for the seats and the door pads. The Gravitas will be powered by the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel motor making 168bhp and 350Nm. A six-speed manual transmission would be standard across the trims, while higher variants would also be offered with a six-speed automatic gearbox. On launch it shall lock horns with the MG Hector Plus and the highly anticipated, new-gen Mahindra XUV500 .