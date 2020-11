Skoda Auto obtains global patent of LED seat belt buckle mechanism

Jay Shah Tuesday 10 November 2020, 10:44 AM

New Skoda

Skoda Auto has reportedly patented world’s first illuminated seat belt buckle. It is a unique multi-color LED seatbelt buckle which is developed in-house by the carmaker’s Simple Clever labs.

The patented glowing seat belt buckle replaces the traditional red button with a transparent one which is integrated in the car’s ambient lighting system. It displays red, white and green color to indicate the status of the buckle at any given point of time. In its standard mode with no passenger on the seat, the buckle glows white in color highlighting the button and the area to help engage the belt in the designated slot.

The weight sensor detects the passenger on the seat turning the light to red reminding the occupant to put on their seatbelt. Once the seat belt is engaged, the LED turns green to signify successful engagement. These lights can be further customised by the owners to flash or an animated welcome sequence to make them even more noticeable.

The trademarked feature is still under the final stages of development and is likely to be included in future Skoda cars. Along with this unique innovation, Skoda has filed 94 different patents in the year 2019 which is claimed to be more than any other company in the Czech Republic. Next year, Skoda also plans to introduce the Vision IN SUV in India rivaling the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos . As for Skoda’s developments in India, the car manufacturer aims to expand its sales and service network in the country under the ‘India 2.0’ plan.