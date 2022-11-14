  • location
            Toyota Innova Hycross teaser reveals panoramic sunroof

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Monday 14 November 2022,23:26 PM IST

            Toyota Indonesia teased the Innova Zenix ahead of its debut on 21 November. This model will be introduced as the Innova Hycross on 25 November and is expected to go on sale in 2023. As seen in the images, the upcoming model is expected to offer a panoramic sunroof. 

            The company is yet to reveal the technical specifications for the upcoming model. The vehicle is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine with a hybrid motor. The vehicle is likely to be offered in both manual and automatic transmission options.

            As for the interior, the new model will offer premium upholstery and features such as AC vents for the second row, height-adjustable seat belts, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and ambient lighting. In terms of safety, the vehicle will offer ABS with EBD, multiple airbags, and ISOFIX. 

            All Popular Cars