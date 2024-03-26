Kia Carens and Seltos get new variants; prices leaked

As Kia India plans to introduce new variants in the Carens and Seltos lineup, the prices of the new trims have been leaked. The iMT variants of the Carens have been swapped for new manual variants whereas the Seltos gets new mid-spec versions.

Earlier, the 1.5 Diesel Carens was offered with iMT (clutchless manual) and automatic variants. Now, the former has been swapped for six-speed manual variants. While Kia has not made any official announcement, we can say that it will be offered in Premium, Premium (O), Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus variants.

Diesel Variants (New) Ex-showroom prices (Manual) Ex-showroom prices (iMT) Price Difference Premium Rs. 12.67 lakh Rs. 12.65 lakh Rs. 2,000 Premium (O) Rs. 12.90 lakh - New Prestige Rs. 14 lakh Rs.13.95 lakh Rs. 5,000 Prestige Plus Rs. 15.47 lakh Rs. 15.45 lakh Rs. 2,000 Luxury Rs. 17.15 lakh Rs.16.95 lakh Rs. 20,000 Luxury Plus Rs. 18.15 lakh Rs. 18.15 lakh -

While the Premium (O) variant is new, the price difference between the equivalent iMT variants ranges between Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 20,000.

Meanwhile, the Seltos also gets two new variants – HTK Plus Diesel Automatic and HTK Plus 1.5 Petrol CVT. These are positioned as the new entry-level automatic variants and are priced up to Rs. 1.30 lakh cheaper than the higher HTX trims.

