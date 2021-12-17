  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Skoda Auto India to increase prices up to 3 pre cent from January 2022

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Friday 17 December 2021,19:30 PM IST

      Skoda Auto India has officially confirmed that the carmaker will be hiking the prices across its model range by three per cent with effect from 1 January, 2022. The company is yet to announce the new model-wise prices, which we expect to be revealed early next month.

      Skoda joins the list of multiple car manufacturers in India such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Tata Motors, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz, who have also announced a price hike from January 2022. The brand will be launching the updated Kodiaq next month, followed by the Slavia sedan.

      Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The decision to increase prices from 1 January, 2022 is a result of the rising input costs and increased operational costs. Despite the macro-economic challenges, we have worked to ensure that the customer impact in terms of the incremental price increase is minimal. We will continue to offer the best in quality and value, as we look to build the Skoda brand in India.

      Skoda Kushaq
      Skoda Kushaq ₹ 10.79 Lakh Onwards
      All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
      Skoda | Superb | Skoda Superb | Octavia | Skoda Octavia | Skoda Slavia | Kodiaq Petrol BS6 | Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 | Kushaq | Skoda Kushaq | Slavia

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Skoda Auto India to increase prices up to 3 pre cent from January 2022

      Skoda Auto India to increase prices up to 3 pre cent from January 2022

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/17/2021 19:15:48

      Skoda joins the list of multiple car manufacturers in India such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Tata Motors, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz, who have also announced a price hike from next month.

      Kia unveils all-new seven-seat Carens

      Kia unveils all-new seven-seat Carens

      By Gajanan Kashikar12/16/2021 14:43:25

      Kia Carens is very likely to launch in India sometime in Q1 of 2022.

      Toyota India to increase prices across the model range from next month

      Toyota India to increase prices across the model range from next month

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/15/2021 19:05:54

      Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will hike prices across its model range in India next month. The increase in prices has been attributed to higher input costs.

      BMW iX sold out in India; deliveries to commence next year

      BMW iX sold out in India; deliveries to commence next year

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/15/2021 18:48:06

      Deliveries of the new 2021 BMW iX will begin in April 2022. Bookings for the second batch of the model will open in Q1 2022.

      Kia Carens to make its global debut tomorrow

      Kia Carens to make its global debut tomorrow

      By Gajanan Kashikar12/15/2021 17:17:08

      Kia Carens will be launched in India sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

      Skoda starts assembling new Kodiaq in India

      Skoda starts assembling new Kodiaq in India

      By Gajanan Kashikar12/14/2021 11:49:05

      Skoda is likely to launch the new Kodiaq in India in January 2022.

      Hyundai inaugurates a new facility in Maharashtra

      Hyundai inaugurates a new facility in Maharashtra

      By Ninad Ambre12/14/2021 01:55:07

      Hyundai has recently opened a new dealership in Kalyan, Maharashtra. This is to address all the sales and after-sales needs of Hyundai customers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

      Featured Cars

      Tata Punch

      Tata Punch

      ₹ 5.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.16 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 5.97 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 12.49 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mahindra e20 NXT

      Mahindra e20 NXT

      ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      MG G10

      MG G10

      ₹ 24.00 - 30.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Tesla Model 3

      Tesla Model 3

      ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Mahindra eXUV300

      Mahindra eXUV300

      ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Honda HR-V

      Honda HR-V

      ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Mahindra S204

      Mahindra S204

      ₹ 11.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      Hyundai New Kona

      Hyundai New Kona

      ₹ 23.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Dec, 2021
      BMW iX

      BMW iX

      ₹ 1.16 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Volkswagen Tiguan

      Volkswagen Tiguan

      ₹ 31.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maserati MC20

      Maserati MC20

      ₹ 3.65 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi Q5

      Audi Q5

      ₹ 58.93 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

      ₹ 79.50 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars