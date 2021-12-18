  • Type your location
      New-gen Honda Amaze achieves 2 lakh unit sales milestone in India

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Saturday 18 December 2021,22:08 PM IST

      Honda Cars India has announced that the second generation Amaze has crossed the sales milestone of 2 lakh units in India since its launch in May 2018. The model is said to be one of the brand’s most successful models in the country, accounting for more than 4.60 lakh customers since the launch of the first-gen model back in 2013.

      The Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine and a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine, available with manual and CVT trims. Customers can choose from a range of five colours and three variants. The compact sedan, according to the manufacturer, is specifically developed for the Indian consumer, and made exclusively in India. The Amaze, which was introduced in its second-gen earlier this year, has more than 95 per cent of localisation in terms of parts.

      Honda Amaze Front View

      Speaking on the milestone, Gaku Nakanishi, President and CEO, Honda Cars India, said, “Honda Amaze is an important product for us and enjoys a strong market position in its segment. Amaze was specifically developed keeping Indian consumers in mind and the love and support it continues to receive from customers speaks volumes for its wide acceptance. It drives volumes for our business and ranks among the country’s best-selling sedans. The delivery of the 200,000th unit of the second generation Amaze is a proud moment for Honda Cars India family and reaffirms our commitment to keep introducing more such class-defining products. We believe that the Amaze is a great choice for customers who expect an enhanced status, comfort, and peace of mind from their first car.”

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      New-gen Honda Amaze achieves 2 lakh unit sales milestone in India

      New-gen Honda Amaze achieves 2 lakh unit sales milestone in India

      By Aditya Nadkarni12/18/2021 22:08:14

      The Honda Amaze is said to be one of the brand's most successful models in the country, accounting for more than 4.60 lakh customers since the launch of the first-gen model back in 2013.

