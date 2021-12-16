Kia unveils all-new seven-seat Carens

Kia has unveiled an all-new vehicle for the Indian market, the Carens. This MPV features fresh exterior and interior design along with a choice of six and seven-seat options. Interestingly, Kia has offered six airbags as standard across the variant in the Carens.

The Carens features a newly designed exterior that distinguishes it from other Kia models. To start with, the front gets angular LED daytime running lights and LED headlights below. Unlike the traditional placement of a radiator grille, the Carens has a wide hexagonal-grille in the bumper with a chrome frame. What’s more, there are also ice-cube shaped lights acting as fog lamps - just like the Seltos. Apart from that, it comes with unique LED rear lights, a roof spoiler and chrome inserts on the bumper.

The interior has a dual-tone theme. Moreover, it gets a fully-digital instrument panel, a 10.25-inch information system, a multifunctional steering wheel, an eight-speaker Bose sound system and six or seven-seat layout choices. Meanwhile, the seats are likely to have leather or leatherette upholstery. Speaking of the seats, the middle-row seats can be folded-up electronically to access the three-row seats.

Kia claims to offer plenty of features as standard in the Carens such as six airbags, ABS, electronic stability control, hill hold control, vehicle stability management, downhill brake control, four-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring, brake assist and rear parking sensors. In addition, the Carens will come equipped with ventilated front seats, alloy wheels, 64 colours of ambient lighting, Kia Connect, an electric sunroof and suchlike.

Coming to the powertrain, Kia has not revealed detailed information about the engines yet. However, it has announced that the Carens will get a turbo petrol and diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission. And there will probably be more engine and gearbox options at the launch. Meanwhile, the Carens will be available in seven colours, including three new paints.

Kia Carens ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Kia | Carens | Kia Carens