SemaConnect EV charging stations now available for the Indian market

Santosh Nair Wednesday 21 April 2021, 17:39 PM

SemaConnect is one of the leading providers of electric vehicle charging stations in North America with over 12,000 active charging stations deployed and running in the North American market. Interestingly, over the last 10 years, SemaConnect has designed, developed, and manufactured EV charging stations in India for the export market. But now, these products with extensive market acceptance and deployment experience, are available for the booming Indian market.

SemaConnect charging stations are elegant in design and intuitive in user experience. The ‘Series 4 EV Charging Station’ that’s been specifically designed for the Indian market, is an elegant, smart, and completely network-managed EV charging solution for multiple user scenarios. It has excellent features such as wireless technology, a completely configurable admin module for charger management, a handy app for drivers, an OLED screen, interactive LED lights, and the IEC 62196-2 Plug suitable for modern Indian EV's.

On the whole, the electric vehicle space is the fastest-growing segment of the automotive industry. Advanced technology and buyer inclination towards decreasing carbon footprints and government policy incentives have been some of the fundamental drivers to the extension of the electric vehicle market across the past few years.