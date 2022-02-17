Nissan Magnite achieves four stars in the Global NCAP crash test

Global NCAP recently conducted crash tests of four made-in-India cars and, the Nissan Magnite was one of them. The Magnite managed to score four stars for adult passenger safety, while it achieved only two stars for child occupant protection. Launched the Magnite in India on 2 December 2020, it’s been the best-selling model for Nissan.

The Magnite received 11.85 points out of 17.00 for adult passenger protection. On the other hand, it scored 24.88 points out of 49.00 for child passenger safety. According to Global NCAP, the reason behind two stars rating for child occupant protection is the absence of child seat anchoring points in the base variant of the SUV. Besides this, the bodyshell integrity was rated stable.

In terms of features, the Magnite comes with TPMS, vehicle dynamic control, traction control, hill start assist, hydraulic brake assist, LED projector headlamps, LED fog lights, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a JBL audio system, a wireless charger and NissanConnect with smartwatch connectivity.

Nissan offers a choice of two engine options in the Magnite: a 999cc, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor with 71bhp and 96Nm, and a 999cc, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that makes 99bhp and 160Nm (152Nm in AT). The former is exclusively mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, while the latter can be opted with either a five-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission.

