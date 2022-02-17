  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Nissan Magnite achieves four stars in the Global NCAP crash test

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Thursday 17 February 2022,07:45 AM IST

      Global NCAP recently conducted crash tests of four made-in-India cars and, the Nissan Magnite was one of them. The Magnite managed to score four stars for adult passenger safety, while it achieved only two stars for child occupant protection. Launched the Magnite in India on 2 December 2020, it’s been the best-selling model for Nissan.

      The Magnite received 11.85 points out of 17.00 for adult passenger protection. On the other hand, it scored 24.88 points out of 49.00 for child passenger safety. According to Global NCAP, the reason behind two stars rating for child occupant protection is the absence of child seat anchoring points in the base variant of the SUV. Besides this, the bodyshell integrity was rated stable.

      In terms of features, the Magnite comes with TPMS, vehicle dynamic control, traction control, hill start assist, hydraulic brake assist, LED projector headlamps, LED fog lights, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a JBL audio system, a wireless charger and NissanConnect with smartwatch connectivity.

      Nissan offers a choice of two engine options in the Magnite: a 999cc, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor with 71bhp and 96Nm, and a 999cc, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that makes 99bhp and 160Nm (152Nm in AT). The former is exclusively mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, while the latter can be opted with either a five-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission.

      Nissan Magnite
      Nissan Magnite ₹ 5.76 Lakh Onwards
      All Nissan CarsUpcoming Nissan Cars
      Nissan | Nissan Magnite | Magnite

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India launch on 23 February

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India launch on 23 February

      By Jay Shah02/17/2022 18:07:53

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno India launch on 23 February

      New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno exterior and interior design leaked

      New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno exterior and interior design leaked

      By CarTrade Editorial Team02/17/2022 16:16:40

      New 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno exterior and interior design leaked

      New BMW X3 xDrive20d Luxury Edition launched in India at Rs 65.50 lakh

      New BMW X3 xDrive20d Luxury Edition launched in India at Rs 65.50 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/17/2022 13:26:32

      The new X3 is now available in three variants.

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno - What do we know so far?

      2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno - What do we know so far?

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/17/2022 09:41:39

      The new Baleno is expected to be launched in India by the end of February 2022.

      Nissan Magnite achieves four stars in the Global NCAP crash test

      Nissan Magnite achieves four stars in the Global NCAP crash test

      By Gajanan Kashikar02/17/2022 07:44:36

      Nissan launched the Magnite in India in December 2020.

      Renault Kiger scores four stars for adult protection in latest GNCAP tests

      Renault Kiger scores four stars for adult protection in latest GNCAP tests

      By CarTrade Editorial Team02/16/2022 18:00:30

      It also scored two stars in child occupant safety

      Honda Jazz and City get four stars in GNCAP crash test

      Honda Jazz and City get four stars in GNCAP crash test

      By Jay Shah02/16/2022 16:04:02

      Honda Jazz and City get four stars in GNCAP crash test

      Featured Cars

      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.39 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.22 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.03 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Toyota Belta

      Toyota Belta

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      MG ZS EV Facelift

      MG ZS EV Facelift

      ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Feb, 2022
      Volkswagen Virtus

      Volkswagen Virtus

      ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - May, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      MINI Cooper SE

      MINI Cooper SE

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW M4 Competition

      BMW M4 Competition

      ₹ 1.44 Crore Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi Q7

      Audi Q7

      ₹ 79.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      BMW X3

      BMW X3

      ₹ 59.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Camry

      Toyota Camry

      ₹ 41.70 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars