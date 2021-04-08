Renault India partners with Cero recycling to aid the vehicle scrapping policy

Santosh Nair Thursday 08 April 2021, 13:36 PM

Renault India has launched the ‘R.E.L.I.V.E’ program in partnership with Cero Recycling (a joint venture between Mahindra Intertrade and MSTC - a government of India enterprise). The initiative is aimed at providing potential customers with a seamless hassle-free channel to scrap their old vehicles, and avail of attractive benefits on their new Renault vehicle purchase.

Renault India has rolled out this program for its customers in six locations currently. They include Delhi and NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore. Interested customers can bring their old/end-of-life vehicles of any brand to Renault’s authorised dealerships to get a fair scrap valuation quote. They can also get an additional guaranteed scrap benefit over the existing monthly offers on its products including the Kwid, Triber, and Duster .

Renault India dealerships along with Cero recycling will handle the entire process, from vehicle evaluation to official de-registration at the RTO, and handing over the official certificate of deposit/destruction of the old vehicle to provide a hassle-free experience to customers. Renault will also offer this exclusive channel to those willing to have their old two-wheelers scrapped, whereby, they can avail of a 7.99 per cent rate of interest from Renault Finance on the purchase of new Renault vehicles.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and MD, Renault India, said, “The scrappage policy is a very important step towards the right direction in making India a hub of manufacturing and elevates the Indian auto industry a notch up in terms of better technology adoption, safer and cleaner vehicles. The scrappage policy will help in significantly reducing the pollution levels and streamlining the unorganised and fragmented recycle market in the country.”