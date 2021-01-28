Production-spec Renault Kiger breaks cover

Jay Shah Thursday 28 January 2021, 15:39 PM

Renault has pulled the sheets off the production-spec of its sub-compact SUV, the Kiger. This will mark the French car maker’s entry into the populated sub-four metre SUV segment in India. Renault had revealed the concept version of the Kiger in November 2020 and has now showcased the production-spec model which when launched will rival the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon , Hyundai Venue , and Kia Sonet amongst others.

The Kiger will be a global product for Renault and will debut in India followed by other international markets. As for the production, the Kiger will be built alongside its cousin Magnite at the Renault-Nissan plant in Chennai.

Renault Kiger

We already know that the Kiger is based on the CMFA+ platform which underpins its younger sibling, Triber, and its newly launched cousin – the Nissan Magnite. However, besides that, the Kiger looks no close to the Magnite and speaks its own design language. First look at the Kiger, the B-segment SUV sports a muscular styling with a split two-slat front grille and an eye-brow type LED DRLs. The front bumper houses the three-pod projector headlamps with centre-placed air inlet and a skid plate at the bottom. The side profile flaunts a sloping roofline merging into the C-pillar making a floating roof-like design. It also has flared wheel arches with chunky plastic cladding around the 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels giving it the SUV-ish stance. The rear is attractive too, with C-shaped split taillamps, a sporty roof-mounted spoiler, and a big silver faux plate at the bottom. The six exterior paint shades will include - Ice Cool White, Planet Grey, Moonlight Grey, Mahogany Brown, Caspian Blue, and Radiant Red with Mystery Black Roof.

The interior of the Kiger sports an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The driver’s display is all digital too with a seven-inch colour TFT display and a three-spoke steering wheel. The onboard storage on the SUV is up to 29 litres excluding the boot space of 405 litre. Other highlights of the cabin is wireless smartphone charging, ambience lighting, air purifier, keyless entry, and a sound system from Arkamys.

The powertrain option is limited to a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine making 99bhp and 160Nm of torque paired to a five-speed manual, an AMT, and a CVT unit. It is also equipped with multi-sense drive modes – Normal, Eco and Sports to make the most of the three-cylinder engine.

Renault has not divulged any details regarding the India launch of the Kiger. But given the late entry into the segment, we should expect an imminent launch with pricing ranging between Rs 6 to Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).