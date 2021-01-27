Renault Kiger to be unveiled tomorrow

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 27 January 2021, 20:30 PM

The Renault Kiger is one of the most anticipated launches of 2021. Ahead of its official launch, Renault will showcase the production-ready model of the Kiger sub-four metre SUV. The vehicle will be based on the CMFA+ platform that currently serves the Triber . The Kiger show car is a collaboration between the corporate design teams in France and Renault India design. The company claims that the production model will carry 80 per cent of the design highlights from the concept. Read below to find out more about the upcoming Renault Kiger compact SUV.

Design

The Renault Kiger is based on the CMFA+ platform that currently underpins the Triber. The vehicle will get muscular styling elements along with a semi-floating roof with an integrated spoiler flag drop, a sloping rear window, and tapered mirrors that are designed to resemble airplane wings. The concept featured large 19-inch wheels, while the production-ready model is expected to get 16-inch wheels. The compact SUV is expected to offer ground clearance of about 210mm.

The vehicle will get two-level full LED headlights and neon indicator lights. The rear section will feature a distinctive LED lighting signature with double ‘C’ shaped taillights. In addition to standard colour options, the Renault Kiger will also be offered in distinctive ‘California Dream’ colour option, also known as ‘Aurora Borealis’. The colour option in the show car mysteriously changed colour to blue and purple hues, depending on the angle and light. Comprising of technical metallic grey with a hint of jungle green reflection, the body color establishes the stable design, with a hint of magic, and the dynamic blue-green accents highlight the performance aspect.

Interior

The company has been tightlipped with interior details. However, the spied test mule images revealed that the upcoming sub-four metre SUV will get a black and grey theme, floating touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, engine start/stop button, and steering mounted controls. Additionally, the steering wheel gets piano black inserts to complement the cabin layout. More details about the interior will be known post the official unveiling in India tomorrow.

Engine

The Renault Kiger will share the engine specifications with the recently launched Nissan Magnite . The Kiger will be available in 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre Turbo petrol engine option. The Turbo variant produces 97bhp at 5,000rpm and 160Nm between 2,800-3,600rpm, when mated to a five-speed manual transmission, while the CVT trim produces 152Nm between 2,200-4,400rpm.

Competition

The upcoming Renault Kiger is expected to be priced between Rs 6.00 to Rs 8.00 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The vehicle will compete against the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Hyundai Venue , and the Kia Sonet .