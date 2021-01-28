Production-ready Renault Kiger showcased - Everything you need to know

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 28 January 2021, 21:02 PM

The Renault Kiger will soon be the latest addition to the company’s product line up in India. The Kiger sub-four metre SUV is likely to be launched by the end of February 2020. The upcoming Renault Kiger is based on the CMFA+ platform that laid the foundation for the success of the Triber . The Renault Kiger will be available in six colour options – ice cool white, planet grey, moonlight grey, mahogany brown, caspian blue, and radiant red with mystery black roof (available only in top-spec variant). All trim levels will be available in dual-tone colour options.

Engine

The Renault Kiger will be offered in two petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine produces 70bhp and 96Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine will be available in five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT option. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo engine produces 97bhp and 160Nm at 3,200rpm. The turbo engine is available in five-speed manual and a five-speed CVT option. The higher variants will offer multi-sense settings for different driving modes, such as – Normal mode, Eco mode, and Sports mode.

The safety feature list will include dual front airbags and two side airbags (in higher spec variant), three-point seat-belt at the rear, and a two-point seatbelt in the middle. The front seats offer seat belt reminder for enhanced safety.

Design

The Renault Kiger features strong and aggressive lines all around. The fascia is highlighted by a sculpted bonnet, 3D graphic finished grille with honeycomb-shaped chrome highlights that connect to the LED DRLs that are positioned at both ends to offer an elevated stance. The three LED headlights are separately encased in chrome octagonal unit with Pure Vision and a chrome reflector.

The slender windscreen extends into a floating roof that runs down to a steep-sloping rear window, giving the car a coupe-style SUV look. The aerodynamic spoiler with cut-outs featured on the roof drop is topped by a shark fin antenna to give the car a very distinctive look. The wings boost the design with their pronounced shoulder lines, while the black sills and wheel arches provide additional protection. The compact SUV offers a high ground clearance of 205mm. The higher variants get 16-inch black, diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The rear section features twin C-shaped LED lighting signature taillamps and bold Kiger lettering on boot under the Renault logo.

Interior

The Renault Kiger gets a high centre console, with an eight-inch floating display link and wireless smartphone replication. The vehicle gets a seven-inch multi-skin reconfigurable TFT colour instrument cluster. At the front, the Kiger offers 710mm couple distance between the seats, while the rear offers legroom of 222mm and elbow room of 1,431mm. The Renaut Kiger offers 405-litre of boot space which can be extended to 879-litre with the second-row seats folded.

Features

Apart from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in higher variants, the Kiger will also offer Bluetooth connectivity that can pair with up to five devices, a USB socket for faster charging and a built-in MP4 video player. The compact SUV will offer Arkamys with Auditorium 3D sound system, which includes eight onboard speakers (four boomers, four tweeters). Interestingly, the system also automatically adjusts sound volume according to the speed of the vehicle at higher trim levels. The system can be activated and adjusted on demand to ensure the best sound quality irrespective of the route.

The company will also offer the modern hands-free card for everyday convenience, where the doors can be opened and closed automatically, and the engine can be started without a key. The sensors in the card allow drivers to lock and unlock the doors without having to take the card out of their pocket or press a button. They can also start the vehicle without having to insert the card. The hands-free system also includes a door auto-lock function when drivers walk away from the vehicle.

The cockpit features back-lit steering wheel controls. These have a whole host of settings such as access to the onboard computer menu, speaker volume, phone and radio features and voice recognition. Kiger will also feature a first in segment PM2.5 Clean Air Filter.