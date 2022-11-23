Updated Tata Tigor EV launched in India at Rs 12.49 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the updated Tigor EV with a new paint job, longer range, and additional features. It is available in four variants, namely XE, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux, with prices starting at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The exterior of the Tigor EV remains unchanged except for a new Magnetic Red exterior colour. Inside, it gains artificial leather upholstery for the seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Further, Tata has bestowed the electric sedan with a few new features, such as auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, ‘ZConnect’ connected car features with smartwatch connectivity, multi-regen modes, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a tyre puncture repair kit.

The updated Tigor EV carries forward the same 26kWh battery but now provides an ARAI-tested travel range of 315km. It gets a single electric motor that generates 74bhp and 170Nm of torque.

Notably, the existing Tigor EV customers will also benefit from new features, such as iTPMS, multi-regen modes, and smartwatch connectivity (only XZ+ and XZ+ dual-tone variants) via a free software update. They will get a tyre puncture repair kit too. To install the latest software, the Tigor EV owners can visit their nearest Tata dealerships starting from 20 December, 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “The recently introduced Tiago.ev – a product launched to democratise the EV market, received a tremendous response and we are elated to announce that it has garnered over 20K bookings in just a month since its launch. In line with our ‘New Forever’ philosophy, it is now time to upgrade the Tigor.ev with more tech and premium features. Our deep insights on the customer driving pattern received from the 600 million kilometers covered on Indian roads has helped us understand and deliver better efficiency and range. We are happy to present to you the new Tigor.ev with an extended range of 315km (ARAI-certified) – more tech, more luxe, more.ev.”

Variant-specific prices (ex-showroom) of the 2022 Tata Tigor EV are as mentioned below:

XE — Rs 12.49 lakh

XT — Rs 12.99 lakh

XZ+ — Rs 13.49 lakh

XZ+ Lux — Rs 13.75 lakh

