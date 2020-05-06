Nissan organises a new sanitisation campaign starting this month

Ninad Ambre Wednesday 06 May 2020, 19:36 PM

Nissan has launched a free anti-microbial sanitisation campaign that will begin on 15 May and continue till 30 June. This camp is aimed at the safety and well-being of its customers by sanitising all Nissan/Datsun vehicles amidst this COVID-19 outbreak.

All Nissan and Datsun car owners can avail services under this ‘We Sanitize to Protect U' Camp. It will be held at all dealerships across India. All authorised dealers will offer a full sanitisation of a Nissan/Datsun car free of cost as a part this initiative. This anti-microbial sanitisation includes all interior and exterior areas of the vehicle like steering wheel, door handles, gear knobs etc. that are most commonly and frequently accessed or touched.

What's more, all Nissan/Datsun car owners will also be offered an interior fogging treatment at an affordable cost. This full interior sanitisation method includes disinfection of the AC duct system, carpets etc. Then, even the exterior is sanitised by spraying special chemicals.

All carmakers are taking measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has brought in some unprecedented times. Many manufacturers have stepped up all types of sanitisation methods now to fight the battle against this pandemic. It is a very crucial and helpful step from Nissan India to come up with this precautionary measure. All customers will be informed through e-mail, phone calls, text messages and the digital medium including its website.