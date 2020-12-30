Nissan Motor ties up with Nippon Paint to supply Nax-Premila paint

Jay Shah Wednesday 30 December 2020, 18:26 PM

Nissan Motor India has signed a three-year deal with Nippon Paint India for supplying paints to its dealer network across the nation. The deal is effective under the unique ‘Drop Shipment Model’ where the products will be utilised by the car-manufacturer for body shop operations.

Under this partnership, Nippon Paint India will provide the Nax-Premila range of paints to Nissan’s dealers. Nax-Premila is a solvent-borne paint system with high quality and cost-efficient paint repair technology and superior colour matching capability, says Nippon Paint India.

Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “It is our constant endeavor to offer excellent service and products to our customers, this partnership will enhance customer experience with standardization of body shop process. Our exclusive tie-up with renowned Japanese brand Nippon Paint India will ensure paint supplies at standardized rates through our unique Drop shipment model for our dealership.”

Mr. Sharad Malhotra, President, Nippon Paint India Automotive Refinish said, “At Nippon Paint India, we provide innovative paint and coating products & services with a focus to drive win: win and a healthy business for the long term. We have been proactively working with Nissan in India for past several years and our new exclusive partnership will help us reach out to the entire Nissan dealer network across the length and breadth of the country. Ultimately this will result in improved body shop operations, product quality and value that will benefit Nissan dealers and customers.”