Skoda India to increase prices of all models from 1 January

Jay Shah Tuesday 29 December 2020, 16:34 PM

Skoda India has announced a revision in prices of about 2.5 per cent across its range in the country. The new prices will come into force from 1 January 2021. The Czech Republic car-maker has listed rising foreign exchange rates and increasing input for its imposed decision of new pricing.

Recently, many car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, BMW, Renault, Audi, Nissan, Isuzu, and MG have also announced a revision of the costs from next month. The current line up of Skoda in India consists of the Rapid, Octavia RS 245, Superb, and the Karoq . The Karoq SUV is retailed as a CBU model in India and is sold out for the year.

The Rapid has benefitted with a new 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine and is a gem to drive Do read our first-drive review of the Rapid Petrol Automatic and the Rapid Manual. The ‘RS’ badged Octavia impressed us with its jaw-dropping performance when we drove it around the airstrip at the Aambey Valley recently. You can read our track review of the RS 245 here.

For the coming year, Skoda has lined up an array of products to be launched for the Indian market. The fourth-generation Octavia and the Kodiaq with BS6 compliant engines are also likely to break covers in 2021. It showcased the Vision IN Concept SUV at the Auto Expo this year which will lock horns with the segment-leaders like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos .