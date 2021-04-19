Nissan Magnite clocks 50,000 bookings since launch

Santosh Nair Monday 19 April 2021, 17:09 PM

Nissan has disclosed that its all-new Magnite has received a phenomenal customer response by receiving over 50,000 bookings and 10,000 deliveries since it was launched in December 2020. The company proudly mentioned that its ‘Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV’ with its revolutionary value proposition is available across the country at Nissan dealerships and its online showroom portal.

Nissan claims 5,000 (10 per cent) of Magnite’s bookings were made on its digital platform, while the remaining 45,000 were made via on-ground bookings at the Nissan dealerships. Close to 15 per cent of the bookings were for the CVT models and approximately 60 per cent of them were top-end variants; XV and the XV Premium.

Meanwhile, Nissan India has protected the prices for those customers who have already booked, to ensure that they receive the deliveries of their Magnite on the booking price, despite the recent price revisions on account of escalation of raw material costs. Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, said, “We are overwhelmed with the customer response for the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite. The 50,000 bookings milestone is a testament to our customer’s trust of the Nissan brand and the love for the Charismatic SUV.”