Nissan India surpasses 10,000 units production milestone for Magnite
The Nissan Magnite has achieved a production milestone of 10,000 units. Launched in December last year, the model has received a huge response, garnering 15,000 bookings within just 15 days of launch.
Engine options on the Nissan Magnite include a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 70bhp and 96Nm of torque, as well as a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 97bhp and 160Nm of torque. A five-speed manual unit is standard while a CVT unit is available exclusively with the turbo-petrol version.
Feature highlights of the Nissan Magnite include projector headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, silver roof rails and skid plates, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, engine start-stop button, and steering-mounted controls.
