New BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross teased
The BS6 emission compliant Isuzu D-Max V-Cross has been teased ahead of its launch in India that could take place soon. The model was recently spotted at a local dealership, hinting that the launch is just around the corner. A single teaser image reveals the model’s fascia in the silhouette form.
The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will feature L-shaped LED DRLs, a two-piece chrome grille, fog lights, contrast coloured ORVMs, 18-inch alloy wheels, and vertically stacked tail lights.
Inside, the new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is expected to come equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-black interior theme, and an analogue instrument console. Safety features on the model available as standard will include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminders, and a speed alert system.
Under the hood, the BS6 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will be powered by a 1.9-litre diesel unit that replaces the 2.5-litre motor from the outgoing model. The former is capable of producing a maximum power output of 150bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine could be offered only with a six-speed automatic transmission.
