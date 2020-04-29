New Mercedes-Benz GLA India launch in Q4 2020

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 29 April 2020, 17:57 PM

The new Mercedes-Benz GLA was showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2020. Now, the brand will launch the updated model in India in Q4 of 2020. Bookings for the new GLA have already begun.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLA could include the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines as seen in the outgoing model. A 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mill, which is offered in international markets, cannot be ruled out either. Also on offer will be an AMG variant, which is expected to arrive later.

Exterior highlights of the new Mercedes-Benz GLA include multi-beam LED headlamps, single slat grille with diamond inserts, new LED tail lights and dual tip exhausts. Inside, the model comes equipped with a large single piece digital display that houses an instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system, MBUX system, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multifunction steering wheel, wireless charging, easy pack tail gate, vario-seat function and front seat adjustment with memory function.