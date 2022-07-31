Tata Tiago XT variant to get additional features

The mid-spec Tata Motors XT variant will soon debut with a revised feature list. As per the leaked document, the additional feature will include 14-inch hyper-style wheels, a height-adjustable driver seat, a rear parcel shelf, a vanity mirror on the co-driver side, and a blacked-out B-pillar. The company is yet to officially announce the fresh update and might also see a mild hike in prices.

The hatchback continues to be powered by the existing 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which generates 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine is available in both five-speed manual and AMT options. More details on the prices and additional features, if any, might be known post the official announcement.

The new feature addition is expected to regenerate interest among potential buyers and further strengthen competition in this segment.

Tata Tiago ₹ 5.39 Lakh Onwards

