New generation Maruti Swift makes global debut

The new generation Swift has made its debut at the Japan Mobility Show. While the overall silhouette looks familiar to the current model, it has a host of elements that are new and differentiating.

On the outside, the new Swift gets a new grille that is finished in gloss black, redesigned clusters for the LED headlamps, and a fresh pattern for the 16-inch alloy wheels. The Japan-spec Swift has an identical rear profile but for 2024 will get smoked elements for the tail lamps.

Inside, the new Swift gets a newly laid dashboard that is similar to the India-spec Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Fronx. The dashboard is dominated by a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an analogue instrument cluster, and a black theme.

Suzuki has introduced a hybrid powertrain with the new Swift in Japan along with Level 2 ADAS. However, when launched in India next year, the Swift is likely to continue with the current 1.2-litre petrol engine. The motor will be coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated Price

