CarTrade Foundation rolls out ‘DriveASmile’ initiative for India’s mobility workers

CarTrade Tech’s CSR Arm, CarTrade Foundation has rolled out a new ‘DriveASmile’ initiative. As India’s leading multi-channel auto platform, CarTrade Tech is committed to driving innovation and social change within the automotive industry through this endeavour.

‘DriveASmile’ ( www.driveasmile.org ) is a digital marketplace connecting individuals in the mobility sector, including taxi drivers, food delivery personnel, auto plant workers, petrol station employees, automobile dealership staff, and their families, to compassionate donors and donor organisations.

In response to this pressing need, CarTrade Tech launched the ‘DriveASmile’ initiative, which aims to bring profound social change within India's mobility sector. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology and an unwavering commitment to transparency, ‘DriveASmile’ offers a meticulously streamlined and verified donation process. This guarantees that those in need receive timely financial assistance while upholding the highest standards of accountability.

Vinay Sanghi, Chairman, and Founder of CarTrade Tech, stated, 'In our view, the path to business success should be paved with a commitment to reciprocate the support we receive from the very communities that underpin our enterprise. The individuals who are part of the mobility and automotive sector’s intricate value chain are not just vital to our operations; they are an integral part of our journey. Through DriveASmile, a digital marketplace connecting donors with verified recipients, we are committed to offering unwavering assistance to the dedicated workforce of the mobility sector and standing by them in their times of need. It is not just a program; it's a living testament to our ethos of compassion and solidarity. We are proud to have launched ‘DriveASmile’ on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, symbolising our commitment to foster positive social change in the mobility sector.'

The two live programs on the platform are:

Support for Education and Health of Car Dealer Employees:

CarTrade Foundation is committed to offering educational and healthcare support to Car Dealer employees and their families. This program will be run for all car dealer employees across India and we hope to make a meaningful difference in the lives of car dealer employees and their families starting today.

Support for Education of Transport Industry Families:

This initiative powered by Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL) is to help workers in the Transport Fraternity including commercial vehicle owner-cum-drivers, helpers, cleaners, labourers, workers, coolies, and transporters get financial aid for their children to pursue their education and transform their lives through the power of knowledge. The goal is to leverage DriveASmile’s tech-enabled platform to empower these families and ensure that their children have access to quality education.

