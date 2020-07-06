MG opens bookings for Hector Plus; India launch later this month

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 06 July 2020, 17:31 PM

Bookings for the MG Hector Plus have commenced for an amount of Rs 50,000. The carmaker will launch the model in India later this month. The Hector Plus is offered across three engine options in six colours.

Exterior highlights that differentiate the MG Hector Plus from the regular model include a new fascia with a chrome grille, new LED headlamps, LED DRLs and LED fog lamps, new LED tail lights and a revised rear bumper.

MG Hector Plus interior

Inside, the MG Hector Plus will be offered in a six seat configuration where the second-row will feature two captain seats and the third row will have a bench seat setup. The model will also be available in a new colour option known as Starry Sky Blue.

Powertrain options on the MG Hector Plus will include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor with a 48V mild hybrid system and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol hybrid version and diesel version will be paired to a six-speed manual transmission while the petrol only model will be offered exclusively with a DCT unit.