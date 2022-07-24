Mahindra XUV700 surpasses 1.5 lakh bookings milestone

Mahindra XUV700 has hit a new milestone of 1.5 lakh bookings within a year of its introduction in the market. Given the high demand, its most sought-after XUV700 has witnessed increased waiting times up to one year. Meanwhile, the SUV is available in five variants: MX, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7 Luxury, across three powertrain options.

Recently, Mahindra revealed that it has more than 1.43 lakh open bookings for its cars and the XUV700 accounts for 80,000 reservations of the total number. According to reports, it delivered well over 29,000 units of the XUV700 between January and June 2022.

The XUV700 has been a successful offering for Mahindra since the beginning of its announcement. All 25,000 units allocated for the first slot of bookings were reserved within 57 minutes on 7 October, 2021, while the remaining 25,000 units in the second slot were sold out in just two hours the next day.

Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 13.18 Lakh Onwards

Mahindra | XUV700 | Mahindra XUV700