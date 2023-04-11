Tata breaks five-lakh milestone for Nexon compact SUV

The Tata Nexon has crossed the five lakh production milestone within just seven years of being in existence. In this race it crossed the 1.5 lakh mark in November 2020, the two lakh mark in June 2021 and the four lakh mark in September 2022, making this the fastest jump among its milestones.

Launched in September 2017, the Nexon is Tata’s very successful compact SUV competing with cars like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Maruti Suzuki Fronx and the Mahindra Bolero Neo.

It is offered with turbo-charged 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both of them can be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automated manual. Features include a touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, ventilated seats, LED headlamps and connected car technology.

Recently, a majorly updated version was spotted in testing and had bits like a new colour scheme for the upholstery as well as a new steering and touchscreen infotainment system all taken from the Curvv concept car showcased in 2022.

