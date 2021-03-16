Mercedes-Benz India launches new E-Class facelift at Rs 63.60 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 16 March 2021, 13:19 PM

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 63.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in two variants that include Expression and Exclusive.

Visual updates to the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift include a reworked fascia that includes a reworked bumper, new grille, and redesigned LED headlamps. Changes to the side profile are limited to new 17-inch alloy wheels while the posterior receives a new set of tail lights, in-line with the family design.

Inside, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift comes equipped with the new MBUX infotainment system, ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice command feature, two USB ports, and a rear-centre console touchscreen. Also on offer is increased space for the rear seat occupants.

Safety features on the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, TPMS, parking assist with Parktronic, active brake assist, and a 360-degree camera. The model is offered in six colours such as Designo Hyacinth Red, Polar White, Obsidian Black, High Tech Silver, Mojave Silver, and Selenite Grey.

Under the hood, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift will be available with the same engine options that include the 2.0-litre petrol motor, the 2.0-litre diesel motor, and the 3.0-litre diesel mill. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard across the range.