Audi India to launch new S5 Sportback on 22 March

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 16 March 2021, 12:23 PM

The new Audi S5 Sportback will be launched in India on 22 March, 2021. The German luxury automobile marquee had teased the model on its social media channels earlier this month.

Exterior highlights of the new Audi S5 Sportback include the signature single-frame grille with the S5 badging, LED DRLs and headlamps, fog lights, sloping roof-line, 19-inch alloy wheels, quad-tip exhausts, and LED tail lights.

Inside, the upcoming Audi S5 Sportback will come equipped with a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, virtual cockpit, multi-zone climate control, flat-bottom steering wheel, as well as carbon-fibre and Alcantara inserts.

Powering the 2021 Audi S5 Sportback will be a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that has been tuned to produce a maximum power output of 349bhp and 500Nm of torque. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the model can attain speeds of 100kmph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds.