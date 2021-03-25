Mercedes-Benz India launches new A-Class Limousine at Rs 39.90 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 25 March 2021, 12:49 PM

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new A-Class Limousine in the country, with introductory prices starting at Rs 39.90 lakh to Rs 56.24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, pan India). The model, which is available in six colours across three variants, is the spiritual successor to the CLA-Class.

Engine options on the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine include a 1.3-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former, which is paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission, produces 161bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the latter, which is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, produces 147bhp and 320Nm of torque. Also on offer is the A35 AMG, powered by a 301bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine.

On the outside, the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine receives LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, and LED tail lights. Inside, the model gets features such as the MBUX infotainment system, widescreen display, dual-zone climate control, reverse parking camera, cruise control, and wireless charging.