Ashok Leyland inducts eBuses for transporting staff

Santosh Nair Thursday 25 March 2021, 14:10 PM

Ashok Leyland (part of Hinduja Group) has announced its decision to move towards sustainable transportation for its employees. The Company will induct the electric buses in a phased manner, sourced from its subsidiary, Switch Mobility Ltd.

Building on Switch Mobility’s expertise and track record in electric bus design and manufacturing, the vehicles combine over a century of Indian and British engineering experience with market-leading technologies and innovation to offer the lowest total cost of ownership for our customers.

This step follows the recent announcement of sourcing clean energy from Hinduja Renewables for its operations. Together, this will help further reduce the company’s carbon footprint and move towards sustainable and socially responsible operations.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman, Ashok Leyland, said, “Climate change and emission-free mobility are need of the hour. As a responsible corporate citizen, we are constantly examining areas where we can move towards carbon-neutrality and promote sustainability. With the recent initiative of sourcing clean energy for the Ashok Leyland operations, we now move to emission-free transport.”