Mercedes-Benz GLS introduced in India at Rs 99.90 lakh

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 17 June 2020, 15:36 PM

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new-generation GLS SUV at Rs 99.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India, except Kerala). The SUV is available in GLS 400d 4MATIC and GLS 450 4MATIC variants. The third-generation GLS SUV is the latest product to be digitally launched in the country amidst the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic. Following a similar format, the company had digitally launched the Mercedes-AMG C63 and the AMG GT R in India last month. The Mercedes-Benz GLS made its global debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show and is underpinned by the company's new Modular High Architecture (MHA) that also underpins the new GLE .

In terms of dimensions, the new GLS is 77mm longer and 22mm wider than its predecessor. The wheelbase is now longer by 60mm, thereby offering more room to the occupants seated in the second and third rows. Premium leather upholstery is standard. The central element in the dashboard's design is an impressively sized screen unit embedded in a distinctive dashboard support. The large touchscreen of the MBUX infotainment system allows all the GLS comfort features to be controlled from the driver's seat. All seats are electronically controlled and the SUV offers five-zone automatic climate control, including the third row that has its own zone with climate control vents in the roof.

In terms of design, the new GLS gets a masculine fascia in the form of an upright radiator grille in an octagonal SUV interpretation, the prominent, chrome-plated underguard in the front apron with the bone-shaped air inlet grille, and a bonnet with two powerdomes. The GLS has Multibeam LED headlamps as standard, with a total of 112 LEDs per headlamp. The daytime running lights with three LED segments underline the status of the GLS as the S-Class of SUVs. The rear taillights get the unique signature LED pattern along with distinctive bulges on the tailgate and twin trapezoidal finished exhaust tips.

Under the hood, the new GLS is powered by 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version generates 362bhp and 500Nm of peak torque, while the diesel variant generates about 325bhp and 700Nm of peak torque. Both the engines get 9G-Tronic with 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive system as standard. The petrol version gets the EQ Boost function for the first time.