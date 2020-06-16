BS6 Honda Civic diesel bookings commence in India

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 16 June 2020, 15:44 PM

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) has commenced bookings for the BS6 compliant diesel variants of the Civic . The 10th generation Honda Civic with a diesel engine option will Go on sale in July 2020. Potential customers can pre-book the BS6 diesel Civic via HCIL’s online sales platform "Honda from Home" or the company’s authorised dealerships across the country. The Honda Civic was launched with a BS6 compliant petrol engine in India in March 2019, while the diesel engine was BS4 compliant.

The BS4 Honda Civic diesel was powered by a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder i-DTEC turbo engine that produced 118bhp and 300Nm of torque. Similarly, the upcoming BS6 diesel variant of the Civic will also be powered by a 1.6-litre i-DTEC turbo engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The BS6 diesel version is expected to produce similar performance figures as its predecessor. The petrol version gets a 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol engine mated to a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) to generate 140bhp and 174Nm of torque.

Prices for the BS6 diesel Honda Civic will be known in the days to come. Changes are limited only to the BS6 update.