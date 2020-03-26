Maxxis India suspends production due to Coronavirus pandemic

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 26 March 2020, 17:34 PM

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Maxxis Tyres India has suspended its manufacturing operations at the factory in Sanand, Ahmedabad till 14 April. The company has also taken a few additional measures for the safety of its employees and the continuity of the business.

The company has also discontinued travel for all employees until further notice. The management is monitoring the situation on a real-time basis and is taking appropriate measures as necessary with the evolving situation.

Maxxis India has distributed masks and personal safety equipment to essential personnel while work from home has been implemented too. All channels of dialogue are through digital interface such as teleconference and video conferencing.