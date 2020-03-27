BS4 vehicle sales deadline extended on conditional terms by Supreme Court

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 27 March 2020, 18:25 PM

The Supreme Court of India has granted an extension for the registration of BS4 vehicles in India with certain conditions. Only 10% of the unsold BS4 stock will be allowed for sale. The deadline to register BS4 vehicles has been extended from 31 March to 10 days post the end of the lockdown period. This period is expected to begin on 15 April until April 24.

The ruling further stated that it is not applicable in the Delhi-NCR region, hence the BS4 deadline stands as 31 March but all vehicles sold before the aforementioned date have to be registered within 10 days.

The sale of BS4 vehicles was already impacted due to low market sentiment and more recently, the Coronavirus outbreak. It is estimated that about Rs 6,400 crore worth of BS4 inventory is unsold in India at the moment.