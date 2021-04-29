Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 29 April 2021, 16:44 PM

Maruti Suzuki has surpassed the 3 lakh units milestone of the Wagon R CNG variant. The company is celebrating the occasion by launching three new colours for the CNG variant, taking the total number of colour options to six.

At launch, the Maruti Wagon R CNG variant was offered in three colours that included Solid White, Silky Silver, and Magma Grey. The model is now additionally available in three new colours including Autumn Orange, Nutmeg Brown, and Poolside Blue.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R gets 3 new colours

Under the hood, the Maruti Wagon R CNG variant is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that produces 67bhp and 90Nm when running on petrol, and 58bhp and 78Nm when running on CNG. This motor is paired only to a five-speed manual transmission. When running on petrol and CNG, the model is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 21.79 kmpl and 32.52 km/kg respectively. The CNG variant is offered in two trims that include LXi and LXi (O).