Martin Uhlarik announced as the new Global Design Head of Tata Motors

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 29 April 2021, 15:52 PM

Tata Motors has announced that Martin Uhlarik has been appointed as the new Global Design Head of the company. Uhlarik was, until recently, Head of Design for Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC), and takes over his new role from Pratap Bose, who has chosen to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Over the course of his 27-year career, Uhlarik has been involved in the design of successful nameplates with leading global OEMs. Since joining Tata Motors in 2016 as Head of Design, UK, he has led the development of the Impact 3 generation of vehicles. Uhlarik will continue to operate from TMETC in the UK. He will lead teams in the three Tata Motors Design centres in Coventry (UK), Turin (Italy), and Pune (India). He will report to Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Martin Uhlarik appointed as the new Global Design Head of Tata Motors

Speaking on the occasion, Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, said, “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Martin Uhlarik as the new Global Design Head of Tata Motors. Martin is an experienced automobile designer with deep domain knowledge of design, a keen understanding of international trends, and extensive operational experience with leading automobile companies in several geographies. His rich experience and expertise will inspire our teams to further enhance our vehicle design philosophy and language. I take this opportunity to also thank Pratap for his services and wish him the best for the future.”