Desirazu Venkat Friday 27 December 2019, 11:27 AM

The updated Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza compact SUV has been spotted sans camouflage ahead of its possible debut at the 2020 Auto Expo. These pictures indicate that the Vitara Brezza facelift will get new LED headlamps and a new alloy wheel design. What’s more, Maruti Suzuki has also fitted a faux bull bar in the front. The rest of the design looks to be untouched from the current car. It is expected that Maruti Suzuki will update the feature list of the Vitara Brezza including adding the SmartPlay infotainment system to the car.

One of the biggest changes is expected to be a petrol-powered heart for the Vitara Brezza which in this case is expected to be the 1.2-litre K-series unit powering a whole range of other Maruti models. The 1.3-litre Fiat-sourced Multijet diesel is expected to be discontinued. Its replacement is expected to be Maruti very own 1.5-litre diesel unit if they do plan to continue with diesel for the Vitara Brezza.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza in this facelifted guise will continue to rival the likes of the Honda WR-V , Hyundai Venue , Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300 as well as the Tata Nexon .

Source