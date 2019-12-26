Upcoming car launches in India in January 2020

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 26 December 2019, 19:19 PM

The year 2020 is set to kick-start on a high note with five big product launches in India in January. This includes two electric SUVs – Tata Nexon EV and MG ZS EV, along with Hyundai Aura, Tata Altroz and the premium SUV, the Audi Q8. Read below to learn more about the new car launches in January 2020.

Tata Altroz

Tata Motors will launch the Altroz premium hatchback in India on 22 January 2019. Interested customers can book the vehicle for a token amount of Rs 21,000. Tata Altroz hatchback will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. In terms of features, the vehicle will get a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system complete with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, seven-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless entry and a six-speaker Harman audio system.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Motors will further expand its product line up with the launch of the Nexon EV in January 2020. The electric iteration of the Nexon EV will be available in three variants — XZ+ LUX, XZ+ (both in two tone colour options) and XM (in single tone). The vehicle will be offered in three colour options — teal blue, moonlit silver and glacier white. In terms of pricing, the Nexon EV is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakhs to Rs 17 lakhs (ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV

The second product from MG Motor, the ZS EV is due for India launch in January 2020. The electric SUV can be booked against a token amount of Rs 50,000. The electric motor produces 143bhp and 353Nm of torque, which enables the vehicle to sprint from 0-100kmph in just about 8.5 seconds. The motor draws power from a 44.5kWh, liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery, delivering a claimed range of 340kms.

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai will launch the Aura compact sedan in India on 21 January. The vehicle will be slotted above the Xcent while competing against the likes of Volkswagen Ameo , Honda Amaze and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in India. The vehicle will be powered by a BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine option and is expected to be priced between Rs 6 lakhs to Rs 9 lakhs. In terms of features, the vehicle will get an eight-inch touchscreen system with Arakmys sound system, eco coating technology, digital speedometer, steering mounted audio controls, wireless charging and adjustable headrests for the rear occupants.

Audi Q8

Audi will launch its flagship, the Q8 in India on 15 January. The vehicle will be offered in the country exclusively with a petrol engine option at the time of its launch while a diesel mill could arrive sometime later. Based on the MLB Evo platform, the Audi Q8 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that is capable of producing 340bhp and 500Nm of torque. This engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission with the Quattro all-wheel drive system.