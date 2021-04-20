Tata Motors continues production at Pune plant with limited workforce

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 20 April 2021, 12:40 PM

Tata Motors has issued a statement stating that the company is running operations at its plant located in Pune, Maharashtra with limited employees. The statement was issued after rumours suggested that the production of certain models was stopped.

Tata Motors revealed that the Pune plant is operating in compliance with the guidelines mentioned by the government under the ‘Break the Chain’ order. The brand is undertaking testing at plant gates and providing support for employees affected due to the Coronavirus. Additionally, vaccination drives have commenced at the plant for eligible employees.

The company issued an official statement that said, “Tata Motors is running operations at its Pune plant in strict compliance with the guidelines mentioned in the ‘Break the Chain’ order of the Maharashtra government. A limited number of employees are attending duties adhering to all safety protocols, distancing norms, and hygiene standards. We continue to remain vigilant about the safety and wellbeing of our employees. In addition to mandated testing, screening at plant gates is robust and if a symptomatic case is identified, we ensure that the employee is isolated and provided with all support for quarantine and contact tracing thereafter. Our medical teams have also begun vaccination drives in our plants by collaborating with local health authorities, for our eligible employees of age 45 years and above.”