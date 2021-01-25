Jay Shah Monday 25 January 2021, 11:27 AM

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that the Indian carmaker has sold over 1,60,700 units of its best-selling hatchback Swift in CY 2020. The Swift made its debut in the country in the year 2005 and since then has found 2.3 million customers.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Swift has been the best-selling premium hatchback in the country for the past 15 years with over 2.3 million delighted customers. Despite the adverse impact of COVID-19, brand Swift sold over 1,60,700 units in CY 2020, emerging as the top brand in the pecking order. We take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers for their constant support and trust in brand Swift. I am confident that with continuous customer support Swift will successfully achieve many more milestones in future.”

In its 15 years lifetime, the Swift has undergone three generation upgrades and each of them has managed to bag the prestigious Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) award. Looking back at the sales history, the Swift logged five lakh unit sales in the initial five years of its launch by 2010, followed by 10 lakh units coming in just three years by 2013. The year 2016 recorded additional five lakh sales at 15 lakh units and the pandemic year also couldn’t decelerate the sales figure of the Swift which registered an impressive 23 lakh total sales.