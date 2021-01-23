Tata Altroz iTurbo launched at Rs 7.73 lakh

Jay Shah Saturday 23 January 2021, 11:20 AM

Tata Motors has officially launched the iTurbo variant of its premium hatchback, Altroz with the prices starting from Rs 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The turbocharged variant will be available in three trims – XT, XZ, and XZ+, and a new exterior Harbour Blue exterior paint colour. We have driven the new iTurbo and you can read our first-drive review here.

Beginning with the new powertrain, the Altroz is now available with a new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine putting out 110bhp and 140Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual transmission. It also continues to be powered with the 1.2-litre NA petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former develops 85bhp / 113Nm torque while the latter delivers slightly more numbers at 89bhp and 200Nm torque. Both these engines are also paired to a five-speed manual gearbox and sadly, the Altroz still misses out on an automatic transmission.

Tata Altroz iTurbo

The iTurbo will be a variant addition in the line-up of the existing Altroz and thus, Tata has not changed the overall design and styling of the car except for the ‘i-Turbo’ badge at the rear and a black roof for the higher-spec variants. Inside, the iTurbo packs in new features like Xpress cooling, two tweeters for the Harman sound system, and multi-drive modes (City and Sport). To read the variant-wise features of the Altroz, click here.

It also debuts the Indian car maker’s iRA connected technology which offers a host of convenience features such as remote lock / unlock, find my car, intrusion alert, vehicle diagnosis, and a wearable key. The infotainment system has been updated as well and now supports voice commands in Hinglish! Customers can also set a personalised wallpaper and sticker on the multimedia system.

With the prices now revealed, the iTurbo will lock horns against the Hyundai i20 1.0 Turbo iMT and the Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI, both of which are available with a turbo petrol option. However, the Altroz iTurbo is priced approximately Rs 60,000 more than the Altroz Revotron petrol variants making it a value proposition.

Commenting on the launch of the Altroz i-Turbo, Mr. Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are thrilled to celebrate the 1st anniversary of our premium hatchback Altroz with a double bonanza comprising of the i-Turbo petrol and the new XZ+ variant with iRA-connected car technology in petrol and diesel option. Since the launch in January 2020, Altroz has been appreciated for its paramount safety, innovative design and thrilling performance and we are delighted to share that with its introduction, in FY 21, our market share in the hatchback category has increased by 5.4% compared to last fiscal and we have captured 17% market share in the premium hatch segment. We are confident that the new Altroz range will cater to the evolving needs of the Indian customer, all while creating benchmarks in the segment.”

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Tata Altroz iTurbo.

Tata Altroz XT i-Turbo - Rs 7.73 lakh

Tata Altroz XZ i-Turbo - Rs 8.45 lakh

Tata Altroz XZ+ i-Turbo - Rs 8.85 lakh