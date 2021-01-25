Ahead of 28 January debut Renault Kiger spotted with new wheel design

Desirazu Venkat Monday 25 January 2021, 12:50 PM

Ahead of its global debut on 28 January, test mules of the Renault Kiger have been spotted with a new design for the alloy wheels. The pictures indicate a five-spoke design with dual spokes quite similar to what is being offered on the Triber . In these photos, we can also see a lower spec model showing the design for the wheel covers that will be offered with the Kiger.

The Kiger will be Renault’s competitor for the likes of the Ford EcoSport , Nissan Magnite , Tata Nexon , Hyundai Venue , Kia Sonet , Honda WR-V , Maruti Brezza and the Toyota Urban Cruiser . The Kiger is Renault’s new B-SUV and is a sister car to the likes of the Nissan Magnite . It’s underpinned by the alliance’s CMF-A platform that underpins cars like the Triber, Datsun Redigo as well as the Renault Kwid . It will be offered with a turbo petrol engine and both MT and AT options.

