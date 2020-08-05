Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 05 August 2020, 11:26 AM

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 8.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in seven variants and five colours.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B engine that is capable of producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is offered with a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic unit. Also on offer is the brand’s SHVS mild-hybrid system.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol is available in four trims that include Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha and four colour options including Nexa Blue, Caffeine Brown, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White and Premium Silver.

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol version comes equipped with an array of features such as the SmartPlay infotainment system, cruise control, climate control, engine start-stop button, leather upholstery, dual front airbags and a height-adjustable driver seat.